ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

EMBARGOED! Podcast

Brian and Tim check in on a wide range of topics, including the newly issued Hong Kong Business Advisory, the U.S. response to the crackdown in Cuba, the fate of Nord Stream 2, and the (possibly dimming?) prospects for JCPOA 2.0. Then, in the Lightning Round, we spend a few minutes sharing our thoughts on the first six months of sanctions and export controls enforcement activity under the Biden administration.

self

self

Questions? Contact us at podcasts@milchev.com.

EMBARGOED! is not intended and cannot be relied on as legal advice; the content only reflects the thoughts and opinions of its hosts.

EMBARGOED! is intelligent talk about sanctions, export controls, and all things international trade for trade nerds and normal human beings alike, hosted by Miller & Chevalier Members Brian Fleming and Tim O'Toole. Each episode will feature deep thoughts and hot takes about the latest headline-grabbing developments in this area of the law, as well as some below-the-radar items to keep an eye on. Subscribe for new bi-weekly episodes so you don't miss out: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | YouTube

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.