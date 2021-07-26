United States:
OFAC Delays Effective Date For Transactions Related To Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.
26 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
OFAC authorized all transactions related to the
Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond that
would otherwise be prohibited by Subsection 1(a)(iii) of Executive
Order ("EO") 13835 ("Prohibiting Certain Additional
Transactions With Respect to Venezuela"), as amended by EO 13857 ("Taking Additional Steps to
Address the National Emergency with Respect to Venezuela").
The effective date is October 21, 2021.
OFAC specified that General License ("GL") No. 5G does
not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations. GL 5G
supersedes GL 5F (see previous coverage here), and, as described in updated FAQ 595, thereby delays the date of
effectiveness until October 21, 2021.
