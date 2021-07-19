In Husch Blackwell's June 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • Biden Administration took recent actions related to products from China's Xinjiang region
  • US-EU announced a cooperative framework suspending Large Civil Aircraft tariffs and addressing non-market practices in the civil aircraft sector
  • White House issued a final report on supply chain risks and considers a Section 232 investigation into imports of neodymium magnets
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission – Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • June export controls and sanctions

