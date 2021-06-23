OFAC issued three general licenses authorizing through June 17, 2022 certain activities with Syria, Venezuela and Iran in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, OFAC authorized the exportation of services and COVID-19-related transactions involving certain blocked persons and entities that otherwise would be prohibited by:

The general licenses expand upon OFAC's existing humanitarian exemptions, exceptions and authorizations, and OFAC clarified their scope and application in FAQs 906, 907, 908, 909, 910 and 911.

