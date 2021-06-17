ARTICLE

EMBARGOED! Podcast

06.10.2021

Brian and Tim kick things off by analyzing the complete do-over called by the Biden administration with respect to E.O. 13959 and contemplate what that means for the future of U.S. person restrictions relating to investments in publicly traded securities of Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies. Next, we consider the possible sanctions implications of the new White House directive targeting corruption and check in on the future of the Burma sanctions program in light of the deepening crisis. Finally, in the Lightning Round, we decipher the latest news on JCPOA 2.0, discuss the possible repercussions of Hamas touting its digital currency fundraising efforts, and evaluate recent criticism of the glacial pace of ECRA implementation.

