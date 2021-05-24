OFAC amended its Terrorism List Governments Sanctions Regulations by removing references to the Government of Sudan and Sudanese nationals from section 505 ("Certain transactions related to stipends and scholarships authorized") and removing in its entirety section 506 ("Authorizing Certain Transactions Pursuant to the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000"). This action follows the rescission of Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism by the U.S. Department of State in December 2020.

The amendments go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

