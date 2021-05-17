ARTICLE

We are long overdue for a deep dive on the latest enforcement actions, so we're covering the DOJ-led joint resolution with SAP, OFAC settlements with MoneyGram and Alliance Steel, DDTC's consent agreement with Honeywell, and, last but not least, Luokung Technology's successful court challenge to its CCMC listing. Then, in the Lightning Round, we check in on JCPOA 2.0, the U.S. approach to Venezuela and Cuba, and the winding down of an important general license for Belarus.

