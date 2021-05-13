In Husch Blackwell's March 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

USTR announced the continuation of certain Section 301 digital services taxes investigations

The U.S. temporarily suspended tariffs on UK and EU goods in the large civil aircraft dispute

USTR suspended trade engagement with Burma (Myanmar)

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

An update from U.S. Customs & Border Protection

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

March export controls and sanctions

Should you have questions about our March Trade Law Update, please contact a member of Husch Blackwell's International Trade & Supply Chain team.

Originally published 8 April 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.