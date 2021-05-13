In Husch Blackwell's March 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:
- USTR announced the continuation of certain Section 301 digital services taxes investigations
- The U.S. temporarily suspended tariffs on UK and EU goods in the large civil aircraft dispute
- USTR suspended trade engagement with Burma (Myanmar)
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
- An update from U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
- March export controls and sanctions
Originally published 8 April 2021.
