United States:
April 2021 Trade Law Update
11 May 2021
Husch Blackwell LLP
In Husch Blackwell's April 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll
learn about the following updates in international trade and supply
chain law:
- Court of International Trade declared Section 232 tariffs on
steel and aluminum "derivatives" under Proclamation 9980
invalid as contrary to law
- The Biden Administration imposed new sanctions on Russia and
established a framework for future expansion
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission – Section 701/731
proceedings
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
- April export controls and sanctions
