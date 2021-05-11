In Husch Blackwell's April 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • Court of International Trade declared Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum "derivatives" under Proclamation 9980 invalid as contrary to law
  • The Biden Administration imposed new sanctions on Russia and established a framework for future expansion
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission – Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • April export controls and sanctions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.