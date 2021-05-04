ARTICLE

John Smith spoke to World Politics Review for an article about U.S. sanctions against Dan Gertler, an Israeli billionaire who had been accused by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control of amassing his fortune through a series of "opaque and corrupt mining and oil deals" in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2019, Gertler was granted a special license that eased the sanctions against him.

"This was unique," John said. "I never saw a license of this type. It essentially granted Mr. Gertler all the relief he would have gotten from being removed from the [sanctions] list, but issued in a private fashion, away from prying eyes."

Originally published by World Politics Review

