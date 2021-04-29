OFAC amended and reissued Somalia Sanctions Regulations in their entirety. The final rule incorporates Executive Orders 13536 ("Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Conflict in Somalia") and 13620 ("Taking Additional Steps to Address the National Emergency With Respect to Somalia") and replaces the 2010 abbreviated form of the regulations with a more comprehensive set, including additional regulatory guidance and general licenses.

