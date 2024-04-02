self

Seyfarth's The Financial Law Forum · Executive Compensation and ESG Metrics: How Compensation Can Be Tied to ESG

In this episode of the Financial Law Forum podcast, join host Tracee E. Davis as she engages in a dynamic discussion with experts Jennifer A. Kraft, Seyfarth Partner in Impact/ESG and Executive Compensation practice groups and Parmjit Sandhu, Tax Principal in KPMG's Global Reward Services practice. These seasoned professionals delve into critical topics shaping the financial landscape:

Executive Compensation: Discover insights into the intricacies of executive pay structures, performance metrics, and the evolving landscape of compensation practices. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance): Explore how companies are integrating ESG principles into their decision-making processes. Learn about the impact of sustainability initiatives on corporate governance. Backup Data and Metrics Support: Uncover the importance of robust backup data systems in financial institutions. Understand how reliable data supports informed decision-making and risk management.

