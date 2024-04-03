Our 'First 50' report identifies the latest trends in executive remuneration from analysis of the first 50 Directors' Remuneration Reports (DRRs) published in the current AGM season.

This year's AGM season takes place against the backdrop of continued debate around the UK market's approach to executive pay. A number of the trends we identify in the report, for example in relation to increases in incentive opportunity and softening of annual bonus deferral, appear to chime with the key themes of that 'Big Tent' discussion.

The report also includes the very latest data in a range of areas including salary increases, and pay outcomes, ESG performance metrics, and Chair / NED fees.

Originally Published 27 March 2024

