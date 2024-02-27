ARTICLE

Introduction to 83(b) Elections

An 83(b) election is a critical tax decision under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, particularly relevant for employees or founders receiving equity with vesting conditions (such as restricted stock) as part of their compensation, including holiday bonuses. This election allows individuals to opt for accelerated taxation at the time of equity receipt rather than when it vests. The IRS mandates filing this election within 30 days of receiving the equity, making it a time-sensitive decision.

Equity in Holiday Bonuses and the 83(b) Election

When employees receive equity, like restricted stock, as part of a holiday bonus, and this equity is subject to a vesting schedule, they face a significant tax decision. The 83(b) election provides an opportunity to manage the tax implications of this equity.

Tax Implications Without and With an 83(b) Election

The recipient is taxed on the equity as it vests. If the equity's value increases over time, this could lead to higher tax rates on the vested equity. With an 83(b) Election: Taxation is based on the equity's value at the time of receipt. This can be beneficial if the equity's value is lower at the time of the bonus compared to its potential value at vesting.

Advantages of Opting for an 83(b) Election

The primary advantage is the potential for significant tax savings. Taxes are calculated based on the stock's value at the time of receipt, which can be lower than at the time of vesting. Avoiding Taxation on Unrealized Gains: It prevents taxation on the increase in stock value at each vesting date, which could be substantial in a growing company.

Risks and Considerations

The election requires immediate tax payment, which can be a disadvantage if the stock's value is substantial at the time of the grant. Irrevocability and Risk of Forfeiture: The election is irreversible. If the individual leaves the company before the stock vests, they may have paid taxes on stock they ultimately do not receive.

Addressing Common Questions

The election is applicable only to equity subject to vesting. Filing Process: Involves completing a specific IRS form within 30 days of the equity grant, recommended to be sent via certified mail.

Missing an 83(b) FilingDeadline

Generally speaking, there is no remedy or relief for missing this important deadline, and missing the 30-day deadline for an 83(b) election limits the options for correction. These may include:

: Adjusting the terms of the stock grant, such as the repurchase price, might provide some relief. Consulting Tax Professionals: Given the intricacies and potential risks, consulting with tax advisors is crucial for personalized guidance.

Final Thoughts

The 83(b) election is a pivotal decision for individuals receiving vested stock as part of holiday bonuses. It offers potential tax benefits but also carries risks and requires careful consideration of the equity's potential value and the individual's circumstances. Understanding its implications is essential for making informed decisions, and in cases of missed filings, professional advice is key to navigating the limited corrective options.

Originally published December 27, 2023

