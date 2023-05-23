The new compliance focus on executive compensation, as announced by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on March 3, 2023, has significant implications for how healthcare organizations address both corporate compliance and compensation programs for their executives. It also raises new issues for the board of directors' oversight of compliance and compensation functions.

In a recent webinar, McDermott's Ralph E. DeJong, Michael W. Peregrine, Sarah E. Walters and Eugene I. Goldman discussed the new policies, possible responses by management and boards, and potential strategies for responding to the policy goals of the DOJ and the Delaware Chancery Court.

Access the webinar and top takeaways here.

