Pryor Cashman represented Kat Craddock and her investment partner in their purchase of substantially all of the assets of SAVEUR, the food and travel publication, from affiliates of Recurrent.

Craddock, who has over 20 years of experience in food and food media, had been serving as SAVEUR's Editorial Director since 2021. In connection with the transaction, Craddock gained ownership of the nearly 30-year back catalog of SAVEUR content and digital assets and will now serve as SAVEUR's Editor-in-Chief and CEO.

The Pryor Cashman team was led by Counsel Francesca Djerejian (Corporate) and Associate Kate Garber (IP). The project also received assistance from Partners Teresa Lee and Jeffrey Johnson (IP), as well as Counsel Ryan Klarberg (IP), Partner Michael Dunworth and Associate Islame Hosny (Tax), Partner Joshua Zuckerberg (Labor + Employment), Partner Kyle Miller (Banking + Finance), Partner Matthew Young (Executive Compensation), and Associate Bianka Valbrun (Corporate).

About Kat Craddock

Kat Craddock initially joined SAVEUR's Test Kitchen in 2015 and worked her way up to Food Editor and Test Kitchen Director in 2019. She was promoted to Executive Editor in 2020 and Editorial Director in 2021. Prior to making the switch to editorial, she spent 15 years working as a bread baker, pastry chef, and cheesemonger in restaurants and specialty shops throughout New York City, Boston, and Chicago. Notably, she spent two years working for Thomas Keller at Per Se and Bouchon Bakery and four years for Andrew Carmellini at Lafayette Grand Café. Read her statement about the deal here.

About SAVEUR

SAVEUR is the definitive go-to guide for passionate cooks and culinary explorers aiming to bring global flavors to every home kitchen. Since 1994, SAVEUR has celebrated the culture of food, drink, entertaining, and travel through stunning photography, deeply reported stories, and rigorously tested recipes that transport and inspire.

About Recurrent

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. With social responsibility and sustainability at the center of its storytelling, Recurrent takes an innovative growth approach and creates content that is valuable to its readers, business partners, and the planet. Its titles such as Dwell, Popular Science, Donut Media, and Task & Purpose inspire and inform more than 65 million unique visitors each month.