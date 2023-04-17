Identifying and understanding market competitive pay practices, i.e., the executive compensation offered by your industry competitors, is critical to creating and retaining a successful leadership team. The executive compensation and benefits attorneys and consultants at Manatt are vastly experienced at identifying market competitive pay practices and providing recommendations that are unique to your business. A thorough and proper executive compensation review is essential to understanding market pay practices and providing informed recommendations (see Sample CEO Compensation Review). Layering on Manatt's in-depth knowledge of tax, securities laws and corporate governance provides a seamless and complete service offering for your organization's executive compensation needs. We encourage you to consult with our compensation professionals to determine how we can help you enhance the effectiveness of your executive compensation programs and strategy.

Download Insight

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.