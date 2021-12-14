Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, announced its acquisition of Sendyne Corp, a leading developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next-generation e-mobility. Pryor Cashman represented Sendyne Corp in the transaction.

Partner Michael Weinsier, the co-chair of the firm's Private Equity Practice and a member of Pryor Cashman's nationally recognized Corporate Group, led the Pryor Cashman team, with principal assistance provided by partner Robert Lamonica (Corporate), along with support from partners Shane Stroud (Executive Compensation, ERISA & Employee Benefits), Jeffrey Johnson (Intellectual Property), and Joshua Zuckerberg (Labor & Employment). Additional support was provided by associates Taylor Weinstein (Tax) and Jens Thomsen (Corporate).

According to the related press announcement:

The acquisition of Sendyne advances Sensata's electrification component portfolio and strategy and expands on Sensata's recent acquisitions of Gigavac, Lithium Balance and Spear Power Systems. Sendyne's electrification components are used to solve key current and voltage measurement and isolation challenges of leading automotive OEMs. Current sensing and insulation monitoring devices are also critical components of charging stations, high voltage distribution units and full energy storage solutions that are an important piece of the electrification of many other industries, including heavy vehicles, specialty transportation and industrial applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

