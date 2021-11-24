We are seeing the continued influence of private ordering to define how companies engage on a range of issues, including in the diversity, environmental and sustainability spaces.

The 19th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey also continues to report on traditional governance topics, including shareholder engagement, shareholder activism, governance practices of newly public companies, CEO pay ratio, compensation clawback policies, cybersecurity and board diversity, among others. Across all topics, our goal is to provide an overview of the current corporate governance landscape and to identify best practices for boards.

In addition to the articles, the Survey consists of a review of key governance characteristics of the Top 100 Companies, which we define as the 100 largest U.S. public, noncontrolled companies that have equity securities listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq, measured by market capitalization and revenue.

Review the Survey.

