Life is getting harder for boards of directors of public companies. Increased scrutiny of companies — particularly in heavily regulated industries — has led to greater risk of criminal and civil liability. And recent Delaware cases have ratcheted up the pressure, allowing lawsuits to proceed against boards for failure of oversight. What should directors know about their oversight responsibilities? And what can boards do to mitigate their risk? Our latest episode of The Sidley Podcast grapples with those questions and many others. Join host and Sidley partner, Sam Gandhi, as he speaks with two of the firm's thought leaders on the subject — Holly Gregory and Dr. Paul Kalb.

Holly is co-chair of Sidley's global Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation practice, and currently serves as the president of the American College of Governance Counsel. Paul serves as the global leader of Sidley's Healthcare and FDA group and leader of the firm's COVID-19 Task Force. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Executive Producer: John Metaxas, WallStreetNorth Communications, Inc.

