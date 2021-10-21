The SEC's proposal to amend reporting requirements for management investment companies and institutional investment managers was published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposed amendments must be submitted by December 14, 2021.

As previously covered, the amendments would apply to (i) management investment companies, including exchange traded funds, as to their reporting of proxy votes and (ii) institutional investment managers, as defined under SEA Section 13(f), as to proxy voting relating to executive compensation.

