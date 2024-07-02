The We Matter Community Association is hosting Alabama's first environmental justice summit in Mobile this coming Monday. A number of federal agencies will participate in the summit, which is aimed at coordinating efforts to obtain funding through the Biden Administration's Justice 40 Initiative. The expansion of these types of summits to the Gulf Coast region displays the continued commitment of the Biden Administration in promoting environmental justice initiatives across the nation.

It's meant to coordinate efforts to get funding through the Biden Administration's Justice 40 Initiative. That directs environmental improvement grants to disadvantaged communities. It's a three day summit that includes at 2nd line Mardi Gras Parade. They'll start at the courtyard of the Riverview Plaza hotel Tuesday evening between 6 and 6:15 and march to the convention center. www.wkrg.com/...

