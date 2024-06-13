Yolo County Ruling: First CEQA Process Streamlined Under SB 149

California took a significant step in streamlining the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process with the passage of SB 149, a law that allows the California Governor to certify certain infrastructure projects for judicial fast-tracking. The law requires courts to decide CEQA challenges to certified projects within 270 days to the "extent feasible."

A recent Yolo County Superior Court ruling in favor of the Sites Reservoir project, the first project to receive SB 149 certification, served as a test case on the effectiveness of the law. This decision marks the first time a CEQA process has been streamlined under SB 149. It is a positive indicator of the efficacy of the law that the Yolo County Superior Court decided the CEQA challenge well before the expiration of the 270-day time period. Only time will tell if other streamlined infrastructure projects will also be decided expeditiously or if a timely decision will not be "feasible."

