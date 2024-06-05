ARTICLE
5 June 2024

Latest Developments In Standardized Cost Reporting For MS4 Permits

N
Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Nossaman LLP logo
For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
Explore
The California State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) recently issued a revised draft State Policy for Water Quality Control for Standardized Cost Reporting...
United States Environment
Photo of Willis Hon
Photo of Alexander J. Van Roekel
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The California State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) recently issued a revised draft State Policy for Water Quality Control for Standardized Cost Reporting in Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) Permits (the Policy). If adopted, this Policy would require permittees subject to MS4 permits to use a list of standardized cost categories to track and report their MS4 permit implementation costs.

The State Water Board released the revised draft Policy on May 9, 2024 for a second round of public comments, which will be due on June 25, 2024, and will hold a public hearing on June 4, 2024. Once the Policy is adopted by the board and approved by the Office of Administrative Law, it would require the regional water boards to incorporate the new cost reporting requirements when they next amend or renew Phase I MS4 permits.

For many permittees, the new Policy could mean significant changes in how they currently track expenditures and could present new administrative costs. At the same time, the Policy is intended to assist the State Water Board and the regional water boards in analyzing the economic impacts of the MS4 permits. It would also facilitate the evaluation of cost-effectiveness of different permit elements to improve receiving water quality. Thus, the Policy will almost certainly have a major impact on how MS4 permits are administered by water boards.

For more information on the revised draft Policy, read the full article in Nossaman's California Water View – 2024 Outlook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Willis Hon
Willis Hon
Photo of Alexander J. Van Roekel
Alexander J. Van Roekel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More