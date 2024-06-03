Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter was featured in Inside EPA's breaking news that the United States Supreme Court has decided to hear a third Clean Water Act case in just over four years.

This case is an appeal by the City and County of San Francisco of a split Ninth Circuit decision upholding an EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit with so-called narrative standards.

Jeff, who had predicted in February that the Supreme Court would take this case, tells Inside EPA that "the Supreme Court is going to find in San Francisco's favor, striking down or at least severely limiting EPA's longstanding practice of [including permit conditions prohibiting discharges that 'cause or contribute to violations of applicable water quality standards']."

Inside EPA

