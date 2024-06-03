ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Guy Temple To Speak At ACI Premiere Summit On PFAS

Guy Temple will speak at the American Conference Institute (ACI) Summit on PFAS at the New York City Bar Association on May 31. His program, "Minimizing PFAS Risks in Manufacturing Practices, Supply Chain Management and Sourcing from Overseas Suppliers," is part of a forum that provides a 360-degree deep dive into the current status of federal and state PFAS policy, legislation and regulation; the latest trends in PFAS litigation; the science behind PFAS testing and toxicology; and what companies should be doing in terms of risk management strategies and protocols.

Temple is a shareholder in Reinhart's Litigation Practice and co-chair of the firm's PFAS Practice, where he counsels product manufacturers, developers, dealers and distributors in avoiding, defending and prosecuting complex commercial disputes. He also assists product manufacturers and distributors in navigating the rapidly changing state and federal regulatory landscape and litigation environment of PFAS "forever chemical" content in manufactured and imported products.

