Inside EPA quoted Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter about how the EPA recently finalized its listing of two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Superfund law and the agency's intentions for related enforcement.

Jeff said, "But you can bet that those who EPA, or anyone else, chooses to pursue under CERCLA relating to PFAS in the environment will be disinclined to exercise the same discretion. And that's why the sprawling cases, with vexatious discovery, and ultimately interminable allocation proceedings, that Superfund old timers thought were a thing of the past, are also a thing of the future."

SOURCE

Inside EPA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.