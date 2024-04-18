On March 26, 2024, USEPA published a plan to collect nationwide data on per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) that will be used to support PFAS regulation. This sampling effort will include sampling of influent to publicly-owned treatment works ("POTW"), POTW effluent, POTW sludge, domestic wastewater influent, and effluent from selected industrial dischargers.

USEPA intends to use this dataset to identify and prioritize additional study needed for industrial point source categories, and/or the development of regulations to control PFAS discharges.

More information about this plan is available at the USEPA site on this study available at https://www.epa.gov/eg/study-pfas-influent-potws.

