Partners Sedina Banks and Sherry Jackman authored, "Green Marketing: Tips to Avoid the Dirty Consequences of Greenwashing" in Lady Justice - A Publication of the Primerus Women Lawyers Section.

Excerpts:

Increasingly, companies are eager to showcase the environmental benefits of their products and practices. So-called "green marketing" can be an effective tool in a company's marketing and corporate public relations strategies as environmental sustainability and awareness become more important to consumers. A company's green marketing claims are permissible when they accurately and legally portray the environmental benefits of a company's products and practices.

Companies engaging in green marketing, however, must exercise caution to ensure that green marketing claims do not inadvertently slip into the deceptive realm of "greenwashing."

