Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NY Attorney General Sues JBS Over Greenwashing

Last year, a trade association challenged aspirational claims that JBS – the world's largest producer of beef products – was making about its commitment "to be net zero by 2040." NAD determined that although the company had taken steps that may be helpful towards achieving its goal, those steps weren't enough to support the implied claim that JBS was currently implementing a plan that would achieve that goal. On appeal, NARB agreed with NAD's decision.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...er-greenwashing

