In an article published by The Daily Journal, Partner Davina Pujari, Special Counsel Christopher Rheinheimer and Associate Molly Calhoon Silva discuss the recent charge brought against Michael Hart, who is accused of smuggling HCF-22, an ozone-depleting chemical.

Excerpt: "Hart is faced with maximum criminal penalties of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for smuggling under criminal statutes. But the difference here is the importers who were fined followed the customs laws, obtaining customs entry numbers for the HFCs they attempted to import."

