Women have become more prominent and influential in environmental law. What better time to celebrate and recognize women lawyers than during Women's History Month?

On this episode of the Bracewell Environmental Law Monitor, host Taylor Stuart is joined by three guests who focus their practice on environmental issues: Christine Wyman, senior counsel at Chevron, along with Brittany Pemberton, partner, and Sara Burgin, of counsel, in the environment, lands and resources practice at Bracewell.

Tune in to hear Taylor, Christine, Brittany and Sara reflect on the contributions of women to the environmental legal profession. They also share their personal career journeys and offer practical advice for other female lawyers.

Featured Guests

Name: Christine Wyman

About: Christine Wyman is a senior counsel at Chevron, providing legal support for the company's climate, environmental and energy transition policies. Prior to joining Chevron, Christine worked for Bracewell, where she represented energy clients on federal energy, environmental and climate policy matters and for a national trade association working on behalf of the natural gas industry.

Name: Brittany Pemberton

About: Brittany Pemberton is an environment and natural resources partner in Bracewell's Washington, DC office. She advises energy, oil and gas, and industrial clients in environmental regulatory compliance and enforcement matters, including handling stationary source enforcement and compliance matters under the Clean Air Act (CAA) before the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state agencies.

Name: Sara Burgin

About: Sara Burgin uses her scientific background and more than 30 years of legal experience to assist clients with issues relating to water use, management and disposal. She advises on permitting, compliance and enforcement matters in association with onshore and offshore wastewater and storm water discharges; issues relating to surface water and ground water rights; water contracts; Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasures (SPCC) plan requirements and applicability issues; Clean Water Act (CWA) jurisdiction; issues associated with public water systems at industrial facilities; and dredge and fill permit requirements.

Episode Highlights

[05:42] Building Connections in the Workplace: The way to connect with colleagues and clients is by sharing things about yourself and being authentic.

[11:26] Asking for More Information: Although it's difficult to admit you don't know something, it's better to say so early on rather than wait until it's too late.

[20:38] The Importance of Grace: It's just as important to give yourself grace as it is to have grace for others.

[27:56] Having a Niche vs. Being a Generalist: Having a niche provides value, but being able to apply those skills more broadly is also useful.

[31:12] Impostor Syndrome: Many women lawyers struggle with impostor syndrome. Don't buy into it! Trust yourself, and let other people trust you.

