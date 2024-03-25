self

The so-called "forever chemicals" have been very much in the news with frequent reports about landmark litigation and ongoing legislative debates. Just beneath the surface, however, there have been a number of very significant regulatory developments out of EPA and other federal agencies that will trigger important near-term obligations and start to shape the future trajectory of PFAS cleanup and disposal approaches.

Tim Wilkins and Steven Cook of the Bracewell environment, lands and resources team discussed these developments and what companies need to know to navigate these new obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.