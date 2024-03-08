European Union:
EU Negotiations Reach A Provisional Deal On Carbon Removal Certification Framework
08 March 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
On February 20, 2024, European Union (EU) legislators reached a
provisional political agreement on a regulatory framework for the
certification of carbon dioxide removals (CDR). CDR encompasses a
wide range of nature- and technology-based activities that
permanently or temporarily remove carbon dioxide from the
atmosphere. While CDR is a part of the EU's plan to reach net
zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it has not yet been
incorporated into many of the EU's climate policy vehicles,
such as its Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS). The Carbon Removal
Certification Framework (CRCF) paves the way for the EU to
incorporate CDR into its climate policies in practice, and to
eventually establish a registry allowing a market-based trading of
CDR "units."
