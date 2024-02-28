The California Proposition 65 short-form warning saga continues. We authored articles in both Bloomberg Law and Corporate Compliance Insights to discuss what businesses should know from the recent California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) hearings.

California's Proposition 65 short-form warning changes proposed by OEHHA could significantly affect business compliance strategies. These amendments aim to enhance consumer information by mandating the listing of specific chemicals on product labels. The changes have sparked widespread concern among businesses about increased compliance costs and potential market impacts. Stakeholders, including industry representatives and trade associations, have voiced strong opposition, highlighting challenges such as excessive costs, implementation timelines, and the risk of consumer confusion. Businesses are advised to prepare for possible adjustments to maintain compliance.

