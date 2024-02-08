The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Farm Bureau, and other business interests sued the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to block implementation of first-in-the-nation California laws mandating disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related "risks" in specified business enterprises. The suit alleges, among other things, that the laws compel "speech" in violation of the First Amendment.

We have reported and published extensively on the laws, SB 253 and SB 261 adopted by California in October. Access our most recent updates here.

