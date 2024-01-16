Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter spoke to Recharge about a Federal Judge's order that Enel Green Power North America remove an 84-turbine, 150MW wind farm in Oklahoma because it had not secured subsurface rights from the Osage Nation, the owner of those rights.

Among other things, Jeff commented "The cautionary tale here is that it is important to take stock of all the requirements that apply to your project and assess the risk that you are going to get those approvals up front because it can go to the viability of the project."

