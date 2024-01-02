Garry Lewis owns 2000 acres in Livingston Parish, Louisiana and he has been fighting with the Army Corps of Engineers over whether any of those 2000 acres are wetlands subject to Federal Clean Water Act jurisdiction for over a decade. On two separate occasions the Army Corps of Engineers has said the answer to that question is "yes". The first time the Corps made this determination, a District Court Judge disagreed. The second time was before the Supreme Court's definition of "Waters of the United States", including jurisdictional wetlands, in Sackett v. EPA and it is that second determination that is the subject of a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision earlier this week.

The Sacketts had been fighting with EPA and the Corps about whether their much smaller property was subject to Clean Water Act jurisdiction for twice as long as Mr. Lewis until the Supreme Court found in the Sacketts' favor earlier this year. The day the Supreme Court decided Sackett I wrote that "[f]or my entire adult life, the Courts have deferred to EPA's interpretation of statutes it has been charged by Congress to implement. That era is most certainly over . . ."

This week three Judges of the Fifth Circuit proved my point. Over the Corps' objection, the Judges took it upon themselves to apply the Supreme Court's Sackett holding to determine that "based on photographs of [Mr. Lewis's] property" there is "no 'continuous surface connection' between any plausible wetlands on the Lewis tracts and a 'relatively permanent body of water connected to traditional interstate navigable waters.'"

The Corps had argued unsuccessfully that it should be given the opportunity to apply Sackett for itself before Judges weighed in.

The Fifth Circuit Judges were probably right to conclude that, given the chance, the Corps "could create an 'endless loop' of financially onerous regulatory activity" for Mr. Lewis. But the Judges fail to mention that conclusion could be based on the fact that EPA's and the Corps' tenth, post Sackett, attempt to determine the reach of the Clean Water Act continues to extend Clean Water Act jurisdiction to "tributaries," "impoundments," and "wetlands" that have a "continuous surface connection" to waters that are not "traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas, [or] interstate waters." That's a different standard than the Justice Alito-supplied standard the three Fifth Circuit Judges applied in holding that the Lewis property was not subject to Clean Water Act jurisdiction even though a culvert on the Lewis property connects to a "relatively permanent water" which connects to another "relatively permanent water" which connects to a "traditional navigable water."

Now EPA's and the Corps' most recent Waters of the United States regulation is currently being challenged in two Federal District Courts, including on the basis that the regulation is broader than allowed by the Supreme Court in Sackett. But that regulation hasn't been struck down yet. That apparently didn't matter at all to these three Judges of the Fifth Circuit. And it may be worth mentioning that one of those challenges to EPA's and the Corps' regulation is in Federal District Court in Texas which is in, you guessed it, the Fifth Circuit.

What does this all mean? Well, I think it means we're going to continue to see some Judges applying the Supreme Court's Sackett holding to determine the extent of Clean Water Act jurisdiction, ignoring EPA's and the Corps' subsequent regulation, unless and until Congress decides to get involved in the longest running controversy in environmental law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.