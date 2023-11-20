Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis has a new partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to bring research and scientific projects, workshops and career opportunities to students. The collaboration aims to develop students into the next generation of environmental leaders.
This is exactly the type of partnership needed for the collaborative growth of the St. Louis community. Kudos to the administrations of Harris-Stowe State University and the Department of Education for making this happen.
The collaboration is a part of the Biden administration's Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities initiative to help diversify the federal workforce. Historically Black institutions should be fostering the next generation of environmentalists, and this partnership is a start, said Freddie Wills, vice president of STEM Initiatives and Research Partnerships at Harris-Stowe.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.