self

"Community engagement" is a frequently used but rarely defined term. What does community engagement mean, and, more importantly, how do you do it well?

In this episode of the Bracewell Environmental Law Monitor, host Daniel Pope talks with Jackie Medcalf, founder, CEO and executive director of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance, and Steven Cook, of counsel in Bracewell's environment, lands and resources practice about how companies and government agencies can better engage with communities on environmental issues. They discuss the challenges of communicating with the public, the reasons why early and open dialogue initiation is important and strategies that project managers can use to get their message across while letting residents be heard. Tune in for tips on how to balance cost-effectiveness and community concerns when addressing Superfund and construction projects.

Featured Guests

Name: Steven Cook

About: Steven Cook advises clients on matters involving environmental and natural resources law and policy. Prior to joining Bracewell, Steven served as deputy assistant administrator at the Office of Land and Emergency Management of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Company: Bracewell

Connect: LinkedIn

Name: Jackie Medcalf

About: Jackie Medcalf is the founder, CEO and executive director of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance, a Houston-based nonprofit that aims to protect public health and the environment by engaging, educating and empowering impacted communities to advocate effectively for the cleanup of historical contamination.

Company: Texas Health and Environment Alliance

Connect: LinkedIn

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.