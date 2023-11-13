The House is slated to consider key pieces of appropriations legislation this week that target the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) climate rulemaking. On the state level, a Pennsylvania court ruled that former Gov. Tom Wolf's (D-PA) effort to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) was unlawful. However, Washington State's Department of Ecology recommended linkage with California and Quebec's carbon cap-and-trade schemes. Finally, a United Nations (UN) special committee resolved that the World Bank oversee a loss and damage fund.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

