The Mintz Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Working Group developed this ESG primer to provide an overview of the current state of affairs in the United States with respect to the ESG issues that businesses typically confront. Divided into individual modules that address a broad spectrum of topics in the ESG landscape — including the polarization of rulemaking on the state and local levels, regulation and enforcement trends, and DEI policies — this report gives an extensive deep dive into emerging ESG issues in order to help companies effectively navigate the ESG landscape.

A Mintz ESG Primer: The Current State of Environmental, Social, and Governance Matters in American Corporations

