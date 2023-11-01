United States:
A Mintz ESG Primer: The Current State Of Environmental, Social, And Governance Matters In American Corporations
The Mintz Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Working
Group developed this ESG primer to provide an overview of the
current state of affairs in the United States with respect to the
ESG issues that businesses typically confront. Divided into
individual modules that address a broad spectrum of topics in the
ESG landscape — including the polarization of rulemaking on
the state and local levels, regulation and enforcement trends, and
DEI policies — this report gives an extensive deep dive into
emerging ESG issues in order to help companies effectively navigate
the ESG landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
