As the threat of a potential government shutdown looms, it is important to understand the impacts on EPA's permitting, rulemaking, enforcement and litigation.
Pulling from his experience at EPA during the most recent and longest government shutdown in December 2018, Bracewell Of Counsel Steven Cook walks through the steps EPA will take as it prepares for, manages through, and then recovers from a potential/actual shutdown and how the decisions EPA makes will impact permit reviews, enforcement activities, rule writing, grant issuance and Superfund site operations among other agency tasks.
