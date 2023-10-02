Partners Louis Lehot and Michael Kirwan published an article in Reuters Legal News titled: "The Importance of ESG for Startups: Pioneering a Sustainable Future."

Recent headlines show that ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles are under attack and that the business community may be retreating from adopting such principles. Such headlines are misleading and do not tell a complete story. Anti-ESG legislation has triggered a strong counter-reaction within various sectors, including the business community, labor leaders, retirees, and environmental advocates.

