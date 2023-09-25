In an article published by the Daily Journal, Special Counsel Christopher Rheinheimer and Associate Tessa Opalach deep dive into the Save our Sequoias Act, which is aimed at protecting the ancient sequoia trees.

Click here to read the full article.

Excerpt: "The newest proposed legislation is the Save Our Sequoias Act. The act contains a number of broadly popular and widely supported provisions. [...] However, the broad popularity is tested by the emergency response provision is Section 6."

This legislation is generally supported by both parties, however, Section 6 of the act caused a group of more than 80 entities, including several environmental activist groups, to urge the opposition of the proposed legislation. This provision would allow officials to implement giant sequoia protection projects on all public and covered National Forest System lands without initiating analysis or consultation as required by previously enacted legislation. Rheinheimer and Opalach discuss the differing perspectives around this provision and pose the question of whether this solution would save the trees by enabling further harm to the forest, as the environmental groups suggest.

Read the full article.

Originally published by the Daily Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.