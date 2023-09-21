Featured Guests
Name: Elizabeth McGinley
About: Elizabeth McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department, regularly advises clients on acquisitions, dispositions, restructurings, joint ventures and debt and equity investments in the upstream and midstream oil and gas and conventional and renewable power industries. She represents both public and private energy companies as well as private equity funds.
Company: Bracewell
Connect: LinkedIn
Name: Steven Cook
About: Steven Cook advises clients on matters involving environmental and natural resources law and policy. Prior to joining Bracewell, Steven served as deputy assistant administrator at the Office of Land and Emergency Management of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Connect: LinkedIn
