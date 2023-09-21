ARTICLE

United States: The Role Of Tax Incentives In Driving Carbon Capture And Environmental Compliance (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

About: Steven Cook advises clients on matters involving environmental and natural resources law and policy. Prior to joining Bracewell, Steven served as deputy assistant administrator at the Office of Land and Emergency Management of the Environmental Protection Agency.

About: Elizabeth McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department, regularly advises clients on acquisitions, dispositions, restructurings, joint ventures and debt and equity investments in the upstream and midstream oil and gas and conventional and renewable power industries. She represents both public and private energy companies as well as private equity funds.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from United States

EPA's Office Of Enforcement And Compliance Assurance Announces That It Will Focus CERCLA Enforcement Efforts On Manufacturers Kelley Drye & Warren LLP The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement arm intends to focus the Agency's remediation and cost-recovery efforts under the federal Superfund law on manufacturers...

Sackett v. EPA Aftermath: EPA's New WOTUS Rule Has Unforeseen Impacts In 27 States Challenging Previous Biden Rule Polsinelli LLP On August 29, 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) released an updated and final rule amending the previous...

Taft Is A Global Leader In PFAS Forever Chemicals Litigation And Advisory Work Taft Stettinius & Hollister Taft attorneys have been at the forefront of issues relating to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) for more than two decades.

New EPA Guidance On Lithium-Ion Batteries Leaves Critical Questions Unanswered Beveridge & Diamond Key topics covered in the new guidance document are summarized below, together with some of the main shortcomings in the EPA discussion of each.

EPA Narrows "Waters Of The United States" Definition Following Sackett Ruling Jenner & Block The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers recently announced a revised and final rule amending the definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS)...