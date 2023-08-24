Suz Mac Cormac was featured in a PitchBook article discussing limited partner (LP) mandates becoming increasingly focused on environment, social, and governance (ESG) factors, with expectations that managers of impact funds should more closely align the fees they charge with their sustainability outcomes.

According to Suz, if a sustainability goal has not been met during a year in the lifecycle of an impact fund, general partners (GPs) could earn it retroactively once the missed goal has been achieved.

