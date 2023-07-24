After catastrophic flooding in Vermont, scientists are warning that severe floods will become more common in light of the climate crisis. In Congress, House Republicans proposed deep cuts for the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency and a bipartisan group of lawmakers relaunched the Climate Solutions Caucus. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued that China should be pressured further on climate issues as Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry's trip to China concludes tomorrow.

