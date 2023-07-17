self

Wiley Podcast · Keith Matthews and Chris Wozniak: Talking Ag Biotech Episode 4

On this episode of Talking Ag Biotech, Keith Matthews and Chris Wozniak discuss the recent publication of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs) Exemption Rule. Keith and Chris offer background on the rule, discuss specific aspects of the rule that are of concern to technology developers, and briefly discuss an upcoming episode that will focus on the USMCA GE corn trade dispute.

