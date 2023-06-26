United States:
This Week's Climate Policy Update
26 June 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releases its new
rulemaking to update the Renewable Fuel Standard, the White House
issued its semiannual Unified Agenda which outlined an ambitious
plan on climate and energy. On the state level, California
lawmakers are pursuing legislation to catalyze grid connections.
Finally, the European Union fell short to establish rules on the
bloc's power market.
To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please
click here.
